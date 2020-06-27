Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at TD Securities

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AC has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cormark lowered shares of Air Canada from a buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.09.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of AC opened at C$16.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$9.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.73.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.15) by C($0.34). The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.3995415 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.