Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AKBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.15. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 76.39%. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $54,073.28. Also, insider Dell Faulkingham sold 6,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $74,413.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

