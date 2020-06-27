Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 192,041 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.93% of Alaska Air Group worth $32,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 84,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,787 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 196,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 41,419 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.45. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

