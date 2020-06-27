Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.67% of Albany International worth $25,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,680,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,272,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 915,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,350,000 after buying an additional 177,895 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 924,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,760,000 after buying an additional 168,491 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $62.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.54. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $92.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.25 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

