Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.06 Per Share

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 136.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a payout ratio of 235.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $7.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

Shares of ARE opened at $161.83 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $175.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $451,210.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,809,961.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,476,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,690 shares in the company, valued at $27,856,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,053 shares of company stock worth $9,340,755 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

