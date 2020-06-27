Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alumina Limited’s principal activities are mining, processing and marketing of minerals, metals, fertilizers, exploration for minerals, investments in companies producing metals, minerals and chemicals. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AWCMY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alumina from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alumina from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Alumina from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alumina currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of AWCMY opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Alumina has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

