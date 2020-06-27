America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

America First Multifamily Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. America First Multifamily Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 58.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ATAX stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $257.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 46.31%.

ATAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

