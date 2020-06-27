American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ABMC opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. American Bio Medica has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

American Bio Medica Company Profile

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids at the point of collection. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; Rapid ONE product line that consists of single drug tests, each of which tests for the presence or absence of a single drug; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 14 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II (2G), a second generation of the original Rapid TOX Cup II, which consists of a smaller cup with smaller test strip, as well as private labeled versions of Rapid TOX.

