American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $68.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.52. American National Insurance has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $126.97.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $369.69 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American National Insurance by 17.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American National Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American National Insurance by 0.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of American National Insurance by 44.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

