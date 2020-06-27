AmeriCold Realty Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:COLD)

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

AmeriCold Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 161.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect AmeriCold Realty Trust to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $40.42.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $484.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

