Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 399 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 104.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

NYSE:NUE opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

