Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires New Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.92. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.79.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.81 million. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Carnival in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

