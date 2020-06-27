Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $29,000 in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,707,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $259,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.24. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.19.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.