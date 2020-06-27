Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $29,000 in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 17,783.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,512,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,945 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,437,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Chewy by 449.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,109,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 907,589 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Chewy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Chewy by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,143,000 after purchasing an additional 684,282 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $46.94 on Friday. Chewy Inc has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $275,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,834,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 21,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $1,094,634.86. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 152,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,728.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 784,328 shares of company stock valued at $37,805,863. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.