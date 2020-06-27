AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

AMSSY has been the topic of several research reports. CSFB raised shares of AMS AG/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AMS AG/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AMS AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AMS AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AMS AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of AMS AG/ADR stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. AMS AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $28.29.

About AMS AG/ADR

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

