AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMSSY. ValuEngine cut shares of AMS AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CSFB upgraded shares of AMS AG/ADR from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AMS AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AMS AG/ADR from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMS AG/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. AMS AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $28.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.19.

About AMS AG/ADR

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

