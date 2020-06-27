Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nevada A. Kent purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,027 shares in the company, valued at $172,627.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,871,000 after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.