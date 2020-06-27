Analysts Offer Predictions for Comerica Incorporated’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra lowered shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.61.

CMA stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $95,728,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,589,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,244 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,022,000 after purchasing an additional 750,836 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Comerica by 461.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,546,000 after purchasing an additional 749,490 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

