Analyzing Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) and Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) and Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Commerce has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Franklin Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Heritage Commerce pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Heritage Commerce is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Commerce and Franklin Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce 18.73% 8.94% 1.19% Franklin Financial Services 9.93% 5.12% 0.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Heritage Commerce and Franklin Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Commerce 0 0 4 0 3.00 Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 58.51%. Given Heritage Commerce’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than Franklin Financial Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Commerce and Franklin Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce $152.90 million 2.79 $40.46 million $1.07 6.68 Franklin Financial Services $57.50 million 1.99 $6.13 million N/A N/A

Heritage Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Services.

Summary

Heritage Commerce beats Franklin Financial Services on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides various loan products comprising commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes; and small business administration loans. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. The company provides its banking products and services through 14 full service branch offices in the southern and eastern regions of the general San Francisco Bay Area of California in the counties of Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, and San Benito. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The bank offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. It offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. Franklin Financial Services Corporation was founded in 1906 and is based in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

