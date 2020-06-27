Analyzing KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) & Hewlett Packard Enterprise (OTCMKTS:HPE)

KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR N/A N/A N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise -0.13% 12.35% 4.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR $472.17 million 15.50 $53.91 million $1.59 139.52 Hewlett Packard Enterprise $29.14 billion 0.42 $1.05 billion $1.77 5.37

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.8% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2 14 4 0 2.10

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus price target of $12.78, suggesting a potential upside of 34.47%. Given Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hewlett Packard Enterprise is more favorable than KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR.

Dividends

KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hewlett Packard Enterprise pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR Company Profile

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells enterprise management software products. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Others segments. The ERP Business segment is involved in the sale and implementation of enterprise management software; provision of other related services; sale of hardware related services to enterprise management software arrangements; and sale of middleware software. The Cloud Services Business segment provides e-commerce and other online management services. The Others segment operates investment properties comprising office buildings. The company also provides software-related technical services, as well as online financial services; develops, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware products; and develops Internet and online pay technology. It serves corporates, hospitals, and government organizations worldwide. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP. It also offers data center networking products, such as top-of-rack switches, core switches, and open networking switches; and operational services, advisory and professional services, and communications and media solutions. The Intelligent Edge segment provides solutions for mobility and Internet of things, as well as enterprise networking and security solutions for businesses campus and branch environments under the Aruba brand. This segment also offers wired and wireless local area network products, such as Wi-Fi access points, switches, routers; and software products, including network management, network access control, analytics and assurance, and location services software. The Financial Services segment offers various flexible investment solutions, which comprise leasing, financing, IT consumption, and utility programs and asset management services for customers to enable the creation of unique technology deployment models and acquire complete IT solutions. The Corporate Investments segment is involved in Hewlett Packard labs and various business incubation activities. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses and large enterprises. It has strategic alliance with ABB Ltd. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

