Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.05.

Shares of AVXL opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $298.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 24,084 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

