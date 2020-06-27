ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on July 31st

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.9% annually over the last three years. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a dividend payout ratio of 114.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.4%.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, CFO Serena Wolfe purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $774,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

