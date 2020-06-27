Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,307 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of AON worth $55,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AON by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,234,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,565,000 after acquiring an additional 277,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,345,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,773,000 after purchasing an additional 722,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AON by 30.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,087 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,513,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 21.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,352,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,668 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra cut their price target on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.10.

Shares of AON stock opened at $190.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $560,250 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.