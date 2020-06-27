AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 96,926 Shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,926 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Echostar worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Echostar in the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Echostar by 144.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Echostar by 3,330.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Echostar during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Echostar during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Echostar alerts:

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SATS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Echostar in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of SATS opened at $27.19 on Friday. Echostar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.34.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.70 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Echostar Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Echostar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.