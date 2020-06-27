AQR Capital Management LLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,439 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,098 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Yelp worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Yelp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 86,312 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 135.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 17,181 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 79.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,327 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 68,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 72.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,243 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 300,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 29.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 499,096 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after buying an additional 114,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $78,495.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,187.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $54,834.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,126 shares of company stock valued at $215,751. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YELP opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. Yelp Inc has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YELP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Yelp from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Yelp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

