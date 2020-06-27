AQR Capital Management LLC Has $7.56 Million Stake in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,434 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSTC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 6,408.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 277,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after buying an additional 272,928 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 137.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 220,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BSTC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

NASDAQ BSTC opened at $58.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $451.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.51.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 61.80%. As a group, analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

BioSpecifics Technologies Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

