AQR Capital Management LLC Has $8.51 Million Holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979,013 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Altice USA worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 1,419.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 18.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATUS. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altice USA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

NYSE ATUS opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 0.92. Altice USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 30,317 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $757,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,232,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,138,846 shares of company stock worth $101,250,568. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

