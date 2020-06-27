AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

MKTX stock opened at $489.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $527.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.05 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.03.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

