Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone Sells 100,000 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,605,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,110,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 469.22 and a beta of 1.76. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,658,000 after buying an additional 70,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,338,000 after purchasing an additional 526,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

