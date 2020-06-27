Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 480.83 and a beta of 1.76. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 862,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $1,289,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,815 shares of company stock valued at $7,045,730 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 106.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,117 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 381,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,182,000 after buying an additional 277,732 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.