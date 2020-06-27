ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $133.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.81. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $145.70.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

