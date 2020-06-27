ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) have been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 0.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASXFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASX LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut ASX LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of ASXFY opened at $58.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.71. ASX LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.68.

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

