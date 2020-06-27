Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.95.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $156,784.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,784.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,293,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,047,000 after purchasing an additional 644,800 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,199,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,251,000 after purchasing an additional 241,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,463,000 after purchasing an additional 529,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,932,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,304,000 after buying an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,889,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,590,000 after buying an additional 605,068 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

