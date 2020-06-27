Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Position Decreased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $97.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.45.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $496,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

