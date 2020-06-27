Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Atreca stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Atreca has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $580.92 million and a PE ratio of -3.65.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atreca will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $81,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 441,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,171,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 4,968.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

