Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Audioeye from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Audioeye has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 399.23% and a negative net margin of 55.68%. The business had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Audioeye will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Audioeye stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.28% of Audioeye worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

