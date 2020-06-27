Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$17.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$6.20.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ACB. AltaCorp Capital increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$10.40 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$14.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.42.

Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$17.09 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$7.50 and a one year high of C$124.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.70) by C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$75.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$63.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.1000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

