AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATDRY. UBS Group upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

ATDRY stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

