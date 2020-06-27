AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.59

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 195.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. AvalonBay Communities has a payout ratio of 147.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $9.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.4%.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB opened at $151.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.82. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.