Axa Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Axa acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,888,000 after acquiring an additional 79,850 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $186,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,920.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $696,625 over the last ninety days. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

KPTI opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.46. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.07% and a negative net margin of 316.53%. The company had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. Research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

