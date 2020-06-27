AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Get AXA alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of AXAHY opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXA (AXAHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.