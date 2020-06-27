Axa Purchases New Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Axa acquired a new position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 91,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,866,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CorVel by 388.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $96.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.91.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $147.02 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRVL. TheStreet cut shares of CorVel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $104,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $746,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

