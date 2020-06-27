AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. AZEK has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $32.18.

Get AZEK alerts:

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.