B. Riley Comments on Dolby Laboratories, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a report released on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the electronics maker will earn $1.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $66.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.41. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $351.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.35 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $547,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 658.1% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 545.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

