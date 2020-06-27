B. Riley Weighs in on Hanesbrands Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hanesbrands in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBI. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $17.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

