Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3179 per share by the bank on Monday, July 13th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Bancolombia has a payout ratio of 56.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

CIB stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.48). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Bancolombia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancolombia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

