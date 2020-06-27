Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Shares of OPCH opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $705.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.17 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Troy Nielsen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $25,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 80.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $6,320,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

