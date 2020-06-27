Bank of America Lowers Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AEOXF. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of AEOXF stock opened at $103.75 on Wednesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $196.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.19.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others.

