BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on BKNIY. ValuEngine lowered BANKINTER S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

BANKINTER S A/S stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.23. BANKINTER S A/S has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

BANKINTER S A/S Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

