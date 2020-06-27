Barclays Raises Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 550

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 500 ($6.36) to GBX 550 ($7.00) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

PSON has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pearson to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 625.20 ($7.96) to GBX 678 ($8.63) in a report on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Pearson to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.73) to GBX 400 ($5.09) in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 618.91 ($7.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.13. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 951.20 ($12.11). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 500.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 546.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62.

In related news, insider John Fallon sold 44,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.78), for a total value of £200,286.64 ($254,914.90).

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

